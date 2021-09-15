HomeBollywoodNews

IT department ‘surveys’ actor Sonu Sood’s Mumbai premises

The Income Tax Department is 'surveying' the Mumbai offices and home in the suburbs belonging to actor Sonu Sood, official sources said.

By Glamsham Bureau
Sonu Sood | pic courtesy: instagram
The Income Tax Department is ‘surveying’ the Mumbai offices and home in the suburbs belonging to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood here on Wednesday, official sources said.

Teams of IT sleuths began the operations since morning, though the reason behind the action is not immediately known.

Sood had shot into prominence last year for arranging free flights to enable stranded migrants reach their homes in different parts of India during the nationwide lockdown.

He also had a scrap with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly converting his six-story house in Juhu into an illegal boarding.

