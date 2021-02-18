ADVERTISEMENT
IT sleuths raid businessman who led protest against Kangana in MP

By Glamsham Editorial
Baitul, Feb 18 (IANS) The Income Tax department (IT) has simultaneously raided a number of premises owned by Congress MLA Nilay Daga, who led a group of people that opposed the shooting of Dhaakad, featuring Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sarni area.

Sources say a number of teams of the IT department simultaneously reached Baitul, Satna and Maharashtra. The IT sleuths raided 15 locations at the same time. Daga is a renowned businessmen who owns a number of factories and a school.

Sources in the IT department say documents at Daga’s business establishments are being carefully examined. This procedure may take days. Nilay Daga’s father Vinod Daga is also a former Congress MLA.

It may be recalled that owing to her anti-farmer statements, the Congress had staged a big demonstration against Kangana Ranaut in Baitul’s Sarni where she had come for the shooting of Dhaakad. This protest was led by Congress MLA Daga.

During the raids, there is a heavy police deployment at the Daga residence and mobile phones of the family members have been seized by the IT sleuths.

–IANS

snp/ash

