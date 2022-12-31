scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

It’s a wrap for Raj B Shetty’s Kannada film ‘Swathi Muthina Male Haniye’

By News Bureau

Raj B Shetty, who had directed ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’ (GMVV), has completed shooting for his much-anticipated romantic movie, ‘Swathi Muthina Male Haniye, and commenced post-production work.

Stills from the movie have gone viral on social media. The anticipation is high because Shetty’s ‘GMVV’, which featured Rishab Shetty, now famous for ‘Kantara’, was a Kannada superhit.

Actress-turned-politician Ramya a.k.a. Divyaspandana is the producer of the film, in which Siri Ravikumar plays a lead role with director Shetty as the lead actor. The film also features Balaji Mnohar, Surya Vasistha, Rekha Kudligi and Sneha Sharma in prominent roles.

Parveen Sriyan is the cinematographer, while the music has been composed by Midun Mukundan.

The film’s team is planning to release the teaser in the New Year.

Previous article
Manuj Nagpal: It is great to play an opposite character of your personality
Next article
Dakar Rally: Ross Branch finishes qualifying stage in 3rd place
This May Also Interest You
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US