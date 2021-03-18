ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

J.Lo had contemplated break-up with A-Rod for six months?

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer Jennifer Lopez had reportedly been thinking of ending her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez for six month. The couple recently issued a joint statement saying they were still together, contrary to reports of their break-up.

“She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months. The past few days were upsetting and stressful. She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together,” a close friend of J.Lo, who wants to stay anonymous, told According to people.com.

The source added: “Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer was excited to see him in person. “They want to spend time in person to figure out their life together

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple had recently issued a joint statement saying that they are working on certain things in their relationship. Sources have also confirmed that they are still together.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAuthor Ashish Kaul sends notice to Khar police station seeking action on FIR against Kangana
Next articleArjun Mathur: Will never identify myself as a hero
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Five-member panel set up to improve cricket in Kenya

Arjun Mathur: Will never identify myself as a hero

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 17 (IANS) Life after an International Emmy nomination is good for Arjun Mathur. The actor announced his new series...

J.Lo had contemplated break-up with A-Rod for six months?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer Jennifer Lopez had reportedly been thinking of ending her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez for six month....

Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to Khar police station seeking action on FIR against Kangana

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Author Ashish Kaul, who has filed an FIR against actress Kangana Ranuat for violating copyright, on Wednesday sent a...

Mars water still trapped underground: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Washington, March 17 (IANS) A significant portion of Mars' water, between 30 and 99 per cent, is trapped within minerals in the planet's...

Drugs for US older adults linked to falling risks

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) The percentage of adults, 65 and older, who were prescribed a 'fall- risk-increasing' drug climbed to 94 per...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates