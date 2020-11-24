Jaan Kumar Sanu: Could've been big singer if I was a nepo kid

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is the son of playback star Kumar Sanu, says he could have been a singer if he resorted to nepotism.

The debate started in the Bigg Boss 14 house when Jaan’s housemate, singer Rahul Vaidya, nominated him for being a product of nepotism.

Just a few weeks into the reality show, Rahul, while nominating Jaan, was heard saying: “Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own).”

Opening up on the issue, Jaan told IANS: “The problem here was that Rahul used that (nepotism) card three weeks into the game. If you had a problem with me being a ‘nepo’ kid, you should have brought it up in the first week. The way Rahul said it I think he had no reason left to nominate me.”

Jaan insists Rahul’s “nepotism card” was useless and pointless.

“Then the man himself — (Bigg Boss host Salman Khan) took it upon himself to explain and clarify things to Rahul. I am glad and thankful to Salman sir because what he said was absolutely true because if I had been a nepo-kid I wouldn’t have searched for a platform like Bigg Boss to make people understand who I am,” Jaan retorted.

He said it could have been an easy walk for him if his father had helped him.

“I don’t think anyone would want to put himself through that kind of stress to reach out to people if they had something backing them. It could’ve been easy for my dad to help me out and put me across platforms,” he said.

“I could have been a big singer if I was a nepo kid, which I am not. Salman sir put that across very beautifully to Rahul. I am just a little disappointed with Rahul because the reason that he gave to nominate me, nepotism was a big joke.”

–IANS

dc/vnc