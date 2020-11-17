Jack Black does wet and wild 'WAP' dance

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jack Black grabbed attention of many when he stripped down to his undergarment for a wet dance.

Black had been dared to do the sensual “WAP” dance of rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and he took it up like a pro.

In the clip posted on Instagram on Monday, he is seen twerking and doing some acrobatic moves on the ground. He got a little help from someone who off camera doused him with water, reports billboard.com.

His friends and admirers soon left hilarious comments.

“Get it!!!” said actor Robert Downey Jr., while Jeremy Renner added: “Nothing but love for ya brother.”

Actress Naomi Watts left many teary-eyed laughing emojis and trophy emoji with the comment: “Owning it!!”

Jack had earlier become talk of town with his shirtless TikTok dance video.

–IANS

nn/vnc