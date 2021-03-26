ADVERTISEMENT
Jack Garratt, Sarah heading for divorce

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 25 (IANS) Singer Jack Garratt has revealed and he and his wife Sarah are bringing their two-year-long marriage to an end.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans that he is “tired” and “anxious” as he is undergoing the proceedings of the divorce.

He wrote in the Instagram story: “I need to reset. I’m tired and anxious all the time. I’m trying to work viciously on new music, trying to get through a divorce without holding onto unhealthy feelings of resentment and betrayal.”

Garratt added: “I, like millions of us, am exhausted. I can only do this. Express the ways in which I am tired, I desperately want to do more.”

He also asked his followers to “reset” their lives together.

Garratt concluded: “Tell me how you’re tired. Let’s reset together and reactivate our fight before the weekend.”

Jack and Sarah tied the knot in 2018 in London.

–IANS

ym/dc/vd

