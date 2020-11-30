Jackie Shroff associates with an environmental film fest

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff is an ambassador of the first annual All Living Things Environmental Film Festival this year. The festival, originally meant to take place in Panchgani, will be held virtually in December due to the pandemic.

“It is really exciting and I am waiting to see what type of films are in the festival. Films are such a powerful medium to express your feelings for the future, for the next generation. It is a loan taken from them, (of) the soil, the water, the seeds, and we contaminate them. It is nice that so many people are thinking alike (about environmental restoration), I am very happy to be part of this team,” said Jackie.

Other ambassadors representing the festival include actress Mrunmayee Deshpande, among others.

The line-up at the festival consists of 33 films on social and environmental issues.

They will be accompanied by 11 live events that will bring together panels of experts, and thought leaders to discuss topics including human-animal conflict, wildlife film-making, investigative journalism, sustainable tourism, and offer master classes on storytelling, film-making, animation and zero-waste living among others.

Wildlife filmmaker Mike Pandey is part of the advisory team of the festival. He said: “Environmental festivals like ALT EFF, bring environmental issues to the forefront and offer viable solutions. They motivate and empower us to take the right step and attempt to make a difference to restore the beauty and sustainability of our only home, this planet we call Earth.”

The founding team of the festival comprises Kunal Khanna, Neha Shreshta, Marie Schega and Rudransh Mathur.

–IANS

