Bollywood News

Jackie Shroff: Not wearing anything in 'OK Computer' is challenging

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff plays an au naturale cult leader in the upcoming series “OK Computer”. He says playing a character who is practically not wearing any clothes throughout the show comes with its set of challenges.

Jackie plays Pushpak, a cult leader who believes in being all natural all the time, and sans clothes too.

“Playing a character who is practically not wearing any clothes throughout the show comes with its own set of challenges, but one can overcome such challenges by giving the character your personal touch. I have tried doing exactly that. While Pushpak is an eccentric character on its own, I feel that a little touch of my personal eccentricity worked well for the character as well as the story,” Jackie said.

“OK Computer” is series written and produced by “Ship Of Theseus” maker Anand Gandhi, and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar.

The seried stars Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma. It will release on March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

