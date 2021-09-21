HomeBollywoodNews

Jackie Shroff reveals his mantra to stay ‘relevant’

Actor Jackie Shroff says his mantra to stay relevant is very simple. He adds that it's just keeping an open mind and opportunities will follow.

“My mantra to stay relevant is quite simple, it’s just keep an open mind and opportunities will follow. While I have explored a variety of roles, this time I wanted to play a lighter one,” Jackie said.

The actor added: “With ‘Radhe’, I got the space and character to do that. Having the opportunity to make people laugh has encouraged me to do more such roles.”

The actor, who shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in ‘Radhe’, says he has known the “Dabangg” actor for years now.

“I have known Salman from his early days in the industry and it’s always a delight to work with him,” he said.

