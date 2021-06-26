Jackie shroff visits Subhash Ghai’s ’36 Farm House’ set

Adv.

Mukta Arts next film venture ’36 Farm House’ was recently launched in Lonavala. The film is directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta of ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye fame’.

Speaking on this announcement, Subhash Ghai had said, “Like all our mahurats, which Mukta Arts is known for, we launched the film today in Lonavala with the entire star cast. An actor playing the granny Madhuri Bhatia in the film gave the mahurat clap to the youngest heroine Barkha Singh and the director broke the auspicious coconut while I switched on the camera.”

Now there is information of a surprise guest on the set of ’36 Farm House’. And the guest was none other than apna bhidu, Jackie Shroff. Jaggu Dada as he is also known, entertained the cast & crew with great stories of Mukta Arts films. If the buzz is to be believed, a few of the crew have all graduated from Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International.

The cast of ’36 Farm House’ include Amol Parashar Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashvini Kalsekar. Directed by Vipul Mehta with the executive producer Vishal Gandhi, the film is produced by Mukta Arts Ltd and Zee Studios.