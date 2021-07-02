What made Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty get emotional!

Adv.

This week’s performance on COLORS Dance Deewane by third-generation contestant Arundhati to song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from the movie ‘Border’ leaves everyone teary eyed. Especially the two guest judges – 90’s superstars Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty who express their gratitude to the families of the soldiers.

Talking about it Jackie Shroff said, “I want to thank the families of soldiers who send their loved ones on the border to fight. They are the real heroes and each and every Indian need to remember the sacrifices made by these great men. It is when the soldiers shed their blood and sweat on the border that people in the country can sleep at ease. I am myself in touch with several defense personnel and I am grateful to them for their service and their sacrifice.”

Suniel Shetty, too, got emotional and said, “Arundhati’s performance took us on a very emotional journey right inside the homes of the soldiers. When I saw this act, I was reminded of the time when I went to Kargil to meet the soldiers. I remember meeting a jawaan who, even after losing both his hands, was raring with energy and patriotic fervour. It made me extremely emotional. I am grateful to the film Border which gave me a chance to wear this uniform. This was a spellbinding performance and Arundhati really touched all our hearts today.”