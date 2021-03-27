Jackie Shroff's Vikram-Betal moment with Vijay Varma

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has opened up on his experience of a piggyback ride on actor Vijay Varma in the new web series “OK Computer”. In the web show, the two actors have created a modernday Vikram-Betal sequence.

In the series, Jackie Shroff plays a character called Pushpak, a cult leader who is seen without clothes. In one particular scene, Vijay had to carry Shroff on his back.

“I am sure piggybacking for this scene was not as comfortable for Vijay as it was for me. I literally put my entire weight on his back as my character, Pushpak was supposed to look least bothered with what was happening around him — whether he was being arrested or the fact that he was not wearing any clothes,” Shroff said.

“My brief for the scene was very simple… to not give a damn about anything and just let things happen. It was Vijay on the other hand who had to portray a complex feeling of seeing a naked man standing in front of him without a care in the world and then the dilemma of how to arrest an eccentric person like Pushpak. I feel that both of us along with all the other actors in the scene played our part to make it as hilarious as possible,” he added.

“OK Computer” streams on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday. The series also features Radhika Apte, Rasika Dugal, Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and Kani Kusruti among others.

–IANS

