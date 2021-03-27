ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Jackie Shroff's Vikram-Betal moment with Vijay Varma

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has opened up on his experience of a piggyback ride on actor Vijay Varma in the new web series “OK Computer”. In the web show, the two actors have created a modernday Vikram-Betal sequence.

In the series, Jackie Shroff plays a character called Pushpak, a cult leader who is seen without clothes. In one particular scene, Vijay had to carry Shroff on his back.

“I am sure piggybacking for this scene was not as comfortable for Vijay as it was for me. I literally put my entire weight on his back as my character, Pushpak was supposed to look least bothered with what was happening around him — whether he was being arrested or the fact that he was not wearing any clothes,” Shroff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My brief for the scene was very simple… to not give a damn about anything and just let things happen. It was Vijay on the other hand who had to portray a complex feeling of seeing a naked man standing in front of him without a care in the world and then the dilemma of how to arrest an eccentric person like Pushpak. I feel that both of us along with all the other actors in the scene played our part to make it as hilarious as possible,” he added.

“OK Computer” streams on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday. The series also features Radhika Apte, Rasika Dugal, Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and Kani Kusruti among others.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePriyanka Chopra 'never heard of' being shy
Next articleChurchill face uphill task vs Punjab for I-League title
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Review

Web Series Review | OK Computer: A unique sci fi droll

Vishal Verma - 0
'OK Computer' is first of its kind in Indian OTT platform. It’s not just an achievement in technology it’s a beguiling sci-fi thriller that pushes the debate of AI Vs Human forward
Read more
News

Vijay on Jackie Shroff: Excited to work with my 1990s film heroes

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Vijay Varma is excited to work with veteran actor Jackie Shroff, his hero from the 1990s Bollywood films.Vijay...
Read more
News

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Churchill face uphill task vs Punjab for I-League title

Jackie Shroff's Vikram-Betal moment with Vijay Varma

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has opened up on his experience of a piggyback ride on actor Vijay Varma in...

Priyanka Chopra 'never heard of' being shy

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she never heard of being shy, even as a teenager.Priyanka posted a throwback...

Jessica Simpson 'anxious' about watching Britney Spears docu-film

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) American singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson is scared of watching the recently-released documentary on the life of pop star Britney...

Alexx O'Neil 'nervous and excited' about new single 'Twenty Days'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Musician-actor Alexx ONell is all set to release his next single and music video, "Twenty Days". The song revolves around...

Telugu movie 'Jathi Ratnalu' scores big in US market

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) The Telugu film "Jathi Ratnalu" is one of the first Indian films to score big at the US box office...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates