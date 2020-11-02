Advtg.
Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez all praise for Rohit Shetty

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will soon start the shoot for Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. She says he is perhaps the first filmmaker that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema.

This is their first collaboration together.

“It’s not easy making films that entertain, make you laugh and feel good. And Rohit Shetty is perhaps the first that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema,” she shared.

“I have always enjoyed watching his films and am completely aware of the kind of hard work that goes into it. Thrilled to be working with him and I can’t wait to be on his set,” she said of the director, known for superhits such as “Singham”, “Chennai Express” and the “Golmaal” series.

After a long break owing to the pandemic, the actress is back to work. She recently finished a project in Mumbai and flew to Dharamsala on the set of “Bhoot Police”. Later, she will start shooting for “Cirkus”. She also has “Kick 2” coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

–IANS

nn/vnc

