Jacqueline Fernandez couldn’t be more happier to be back on her ‘Happy Place’, Here’s what she has to say

Advtg.

The lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, undeniably brought all of our lives on an abrupt break. Adapting to the new normal, Bollywood Miss Sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez too is now back to her happy place, and she couldn’t be more elated about it.

In a recent interview, Jacqueline shared, “I am enjoying being back to my happy place. In fact, I am just glad that the Indian Film Industry is getting back in action slowly while maintaining safety precautions. It feels amazing to shoot after such a long break.”

Talking about maintaining safety measures on sets, the actress reveals, “Everyone on sets is being extra cautious now. Besides implementing social distancing, the entire shooting crew has been in masks and PPE kits. We do tests at regular intervals to keep a check on the virus. Extreme care has been taken from the start to the end to ensure every person’s safety.”

Advtg.

Jacqueline, also admits that there is a sense of hesitation to shoot on an outdoor location. Expressing her thoughts she adds, “Honestly, I was a little nervous initially to shoot an outdoor location, but the production unit has taken all the necessary steps to ensure our safety, Obviously, there are no greeting exchanged physically now, all of us have to be chill together by keeping some distance between us. But as the saying goes, the show must go on, I am happy to be back on set.”

Making 2020 a hit show, Jacqueline has given back-to-back announcements about her upcoming films and her ‘Feels Good’ podcast with Amanda Cerny, which has been a massive hit already. She will be next seen in ‘Kick 2’, alongside Salman Khan and also has ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Cirkus’ in the pipeline.