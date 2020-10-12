Advtg.
Jacqueline Fernandez is all smiles as she resumes work

By Glamsham Editorial
Jacqueline Fernandez is all smiles as she resumes work

By Glamsham Editorial
Jacqueline Fernandez is all smiles as she resumes work
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is back to work and she could not have been happier. On Monday, the actress shared an Instagram video, where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done and happily capturing the moments on her phone.

According to a source, a few days back the actress’ shoot was stalled abruptly after some crew members tested Covid-19 positive. Following necessary precautions, Jacqueline has finally resumed shooting for brands and commercials.

The actress recently shot for a podcast to be released soon.

On the big screen, Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also stars in “Bhoot Police” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.  –ians/nn/vnc

