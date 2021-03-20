ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of 'Ram Setu’

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with “Ram Setu” co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on Friday, announcing the start of the ambitious film.

“Here we go!!! #ramsetu feeling so grateful and blessed to be a part of this film!!!” Jacqueline wrote as caption.

The actors started off with the Mahurat shot of the Abhishek Sharma directorial on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides “Ram Setu”, Jacqueline will also be seen in “Bachchan Pandey”, “Bhoot Police”, “Kick 2”, “Cirkus”, and “Attack” in the coming months.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePost-Partition teleplay 'Aaj Rang Hai' reminds of today’s headlines
Next articleHailey Baldwin sees her 'forever' with Justin Bieber
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Akshay Kumar makes an admission about ‘Laxmii’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Akshay Kumar was praised for his extraordinary performance, his energy throughout the film remains unmatched
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor shares her ‘warm honey’ vibes

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Vaani Kapoor scorches in a new uploaded picture in yellow bikini top paired with white pants, looking tanned and sultry.
Read more
News

Katrina Kaif all set for ‘New film’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Katrina Kaif has a new haircut and a new film to focus on, she shared in an Instagram post with fans on Thursday
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Abhimanyu Dassani: The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do

Hailey Baldwin sees her 'forever' with Justin Bieber

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hailey Baldwin has opened up for the first time about her marriage with pop singer, Justin Bieber."I was...

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of 'Ram Setu’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with "Ram Setu" co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on...

Post-Partition teleplay 'Aaj Rang Hai' reminds of today’s headlines

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Although her teleplay "Aaj Rang Hai" is set against the backdrop of post-Partition India, writer-director Purva Naresh says it is...

'Thala' Ajith takes auto ride in Chennai, surprises fans

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Super star of Tamil films, "Thala" Ajith took a ride in an auto-rickshaw through Chennai, surprising his fans. The...

Manoj Bajpayee: 'Shool' has become quite a game changer

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming thriller "Silence... Can...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates