Jacqueline Fernandez is 'Persephone Girl'

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandes looks stunning in a picture she shared on social media describing herself “Persephone Girl”.

Jacqueline posted two photographs on social media, where she is seen wearing a beige V-neck crop-top and pants. The actress is seen smiling for the camera.

“Persephone Girl,” she captioned the image, which currently has one million views on social media.

Speaking about her work, the actress recently featured in the music video “Paani paani” by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill.

Jacqueline has a packed schedule right now. She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

–IANS

