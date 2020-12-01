Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez joins cast of Akshay-starrer Bachchan Pandey

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will star in the action comedy Bachchan Pandey along with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

“I’m looking forward to begin the shoot in January with them. I can’t spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it’s a totally different avatar,” said Jacqueline.

“I was very new to the industry when I did the ‘Dhanno’ song in ‘Housefull’ (2010) for (producer) Sajid Nadiadwala and our bond and friendship goes way back then. I can’t wait to reunite with with Akshay once again. It’s a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together,” she said about Akshay, with whom she has acted in films such as “Housefull 2” and “Brothers”.

The cast will shoot for the Farhad Samji directorial Bachchan Pandey from first week of January in Jaisalmer.

“I have just finished shooting for a film while the other one is going on and I’m set to roll for ‘Bachchan Pandey’ soon post which I’ll be back with Nadiad (Nadiadwala) directing Salman Khan and myself for ‘Kick 2’,” she said.

Jacqueline recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming horror comedy, “Bhoot Police”, in Dharamshala,

–IANS

nn/vnc

