Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a Thundering Tuesday pose for fans

By Glamsham Editorial
Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a Thundering Tuesday pose for fans 1
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be in a Thundering Tuesday mood, given the surprise she has for fans and followers on social media.

Her latest Instagram picture is a monochrome frame that has Jacqueline striking a pose for the camera in a front-open jacket with nothing underneath. She completes her sultry look with blue denim lowers and open hair. The Bollywood star sports minimal make-up.

“Far far away…” she captioned the image, which currently has 543K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie “Bhoot Police”, which also stars Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The film has completed a chunk of shoot in Himachal Pradesh, across hill stations as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.

She will soon start shooting for “Cirkus”, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has “Kick 2” coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

–IANS

dc/vnc

