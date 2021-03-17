ADVERTISEMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez who recently finished shooting in Jaisalmer for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey trained for a very unusual form of art. Jackie learnt the art of tightrope walking which is also called funambulism. It is a skill of walking along a thin wire or rope, the art has a long tradition in various countries which is usually performed by the locals.

Jacqueline was in Jaisalmer for about 3 weeks and she learnt the art in about a week’s time. A source close to the development revealed, “It is a tough art to learn where one needs to have the correct body balance to walk on a rope which is tied at a height of almost 8-10 ft above the ground. Jacqueline learnt the art with ease, her excitement to learn the art made her journey of learning easy.”

The source further added, “She has also trained herself in pole dancing and aerial yoga earlier on a personal level which we believe helped her to get the balancing part of the art correctly. She has given some amazing shots and left everyone spellbound in learning the art so perfectly.”

This will be the 8th time that Jacqueline & Nadiadwala will be working together and not only Bachchan Pandey the duo will be working further on Kick 2 as well. Bachchan Pandey produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment directed Farhad Samji is slated to release on 26th January 2022.