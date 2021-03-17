ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez learns an unusual art form for Bachchan Pandey

Jacqueline Fernandez who recently finished shooting in Jaisalmer for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey trained for a very unusual form of art

By Glamsham Editorial
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
ADVERTISEMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez who recently finished shooting in Jaisalmer for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey trained for a very unusual form of art. Jackie learnt the art of tightrope walking which is also called funambulism. It is a skill of walking along a thin wire or rope, the art has a long tradition in various countries which is usually performed by the locals.

Jacqueline was in Jaisalmer for about 3 weeks and she learnt the art in about a week’s time. A source close to the development revealed, “It is a tough art to learn where one needs to have the correct body balance to walk on a rope which is tied at a height of almost 8-10 ft above the ground. Jacqueline learnt the art with ease, her excitement to learn the art made her journey of learning easy.”

The source further added, “She has also trained herself in pole dancing and aerial yoga earlier on a personal level which we believe helped her to get the balancing part of the art correctly. She has given some amazing shots and left everyone spellbound in learning the art so perfectly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the 8th time that Jacqueline & Nadiadwala will be working together and not only Bachchan Pandey the duo will be working further on Kick 2 as well. Bachchan Pandey produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment directed Farhad Samji is slated to release on 26th January 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSamsung sees demand growth in chip biz
Next articleThis Eid John Abraham to clash with ‘Your Most Wanted Bhai’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Amazon Prime Video to co-produce Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama that brings forward a story deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage
Read more
News

Akshay says 'Teri mitti' is a feeling as song crosses 1bn views

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate the song "Teri mitti" from his 2019 film...
Read more
News

A R Rahman, Mehboob & Ahmed Khan team up for Heropanti 2

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A R Rahman will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background score for the entire film
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Graham Ivan Clark, a teenager behind the unprecedented Twitter hack of July last year that compromised high-profile accounts...

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates