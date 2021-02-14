ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Jacqueline on fitness programme launch: I hope it motivates many people

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who announced her own fitness programme on her Instagram account on Sunday, says she wants to share her workout regime with her fans and hopes to inspire many people to stay fit.

Talking to IANS about her She Rox fitness programme, Jacqueline says, “I’m happy to launch this Fitness programme. Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and wellbeing, while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off set!”

The actress reveals that these exercises have helped her stay active, despite the hectic schedule that she follows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes my filming schedule can be pretty intense, so it’s great to be able to be able to streamline my workout regime, “she says.

The first series in the programme will be called She Rox Cardio, a set of five workouts. The programme will be available on a global fitness community app.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 to debut on Feb 25: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ranveer Singh reveals a funny video of Rohit Shetty

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ranveer Singh has revealed the fun side of Rohit Shetty by sharing a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez aces aerial acrobatics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise as she shared a picture of her performing a jaw-dropping stunt with the help of aerial silk.
Read more
News

Yami Gautam: 'Something about black and white tones'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam posted a monochrome picture on Wednesday, stating there is something about black and white tones that...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Matthew Lewis can fall into extreme bouts of laziness

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Matthew Lewis, who gained popularity playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise says he struggles to find...

Tiger Shroff reveals his 'first love'

James Corden opens up on adapting a healthier lifestyle

Ashley Judd injured in Congo, gets shifted to facility in South...

Two years of Gully Boy: Vijay Varma believes he got his...

Lana Condor: 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' has been...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021