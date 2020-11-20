Jacqueline shares sneak peek of her glam look in 'Bhoot Police'

Advtg.

Dharamshala, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday gave fans a sneak peek into her glamorous look in the upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police. She is currently shooting for the film in the scenic hill town.

After wrapping up a schedule in Dalhousie, the actress is now in Dharamshala with the rest of the cast and crew.

In the new photos she shared, Jacqueline is dressed in a white shirt and black jacket with a black hat. She is seen getting her make-up done.

“Bonjour from Dharamshala! @marcepedrozo I have no idea what you are doing! @savleenmanchanda @shaanmu babies,” she captioned the images.

Earlier, she had posted a Diwali video with her co-stars in the film, Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Jacqueline will has Kick 2 starring Salman Khan and and the Ramveer Singh-starrer Cirkus lined up.

–IANS

nn/vnc