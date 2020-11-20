Advtg.
Bollywood News

Jacqueline shares sneak peek of her glam look in 'Bhoot Police'

By Glamsham Editorial
Jacqueline shares sneak peek of her glam look in 'Bhoot Police' 1
Advtg.

Dharamshala, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday gave fans a sneak peek into her glamorous look in the upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police. She is currently shooting for the film in the scenic hill town.

After wrapping up a schedule in Dalhousie, the actress is now in Dharamshala with the rest of the cast and crew.

In the new photos she shared, Jacqueline is dressed in a white shirt and black jacket with a black hat. She is seen getting her make-up done.

Advtg.

“Bonjour from Dharamshala! @marcepedrozo I have no idea what you are doing! @savleenmanchanda @shaanmu babies,” she captioned the images.

Earlier, she had posted a Diwali video with her co-stars in the film, Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Jacqueline will has Kick 2 starring Salman Khan and and the Ramveer Singh-starrer Cirkus lined up.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSonakshi Sinha 'felt cute' in her new pic
Next articleHow Priyanshu Painyuli stayed fit during lockdown

Related Articles

IPL

Tests vs Aust: With Kohli's absence, India have a big hole to fill

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Once skipper Virat Kohli returns home after the first Test to be with wife Anushka Sharma who is due...
Read more
News

Anurag Basu: Aditya Roy Kapur never takes shortcuts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Basu feels actor Aditya Roy Kapur is a perfectionist when it comes to acting.Basu worked with Aditya on...
Read more
News

How Priyanshu Painyuli stayed fit during lockdown

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Priyanshu Painyuli says maintaining his fitness regime was quite a task during lockdown, given the cheat days."The lockdown was...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Jacqueline shares sneak peek of her glam look in 'Bhoot Police' 2

Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Halle Berry has opened up about her early experience with sex.The 54-year-old star got candid about her sexual...
Jacqueline shares sneak peek of her glam look in 'Bhoot Police' 3

J. Balvin, Ricky Martin shine at Latin Grammy Awards 2020

Jacqueline shares sneak peek of her glam look in 'Bhoot Police' 4

Angad Bedi: Experienced failure way more than success I am...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Tests vs Aust: With Kohli's absence, India have a big hole...

Jacqueline shares sneak peek of her glam look in 'Bhoot Police' 5

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's last film 'Belashuru' might release on late actor's birthday

Jacqueline shares sneak peek of her glam look in 'Bhoot Police' 4

Sanya Malhotra describes her 'long day of work'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks