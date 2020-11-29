Bollywood News

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps Dharamshala schedule of ‘Bhoot Police’

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police, in Dharamshala, and is having a tough time moving one.

“Schedule wrap #Dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! Im missing the team already,” she wrote on Instagram along with an image of herself from the picturesque hill town.

In the image, she is seen basking in the sun shine in a garden, as she smells a red rose. She is seen wearing warm and cosy winter wear to keep her warm.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was shooting for the project with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam, and hopes to unite with the team soon.

“Bhoot Police”, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The film has been largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

She will soon start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has “Kick 2” coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Jacqueline opened up about collaborating with Rohit for the first time. “It’s not easy making films that entertain, make you laugh and feel good. And Rohit Shetty is perhaps the first that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema,” she shared.

“I have always enjoyed watching his films and am completely aware of the kind of hard work that goes into it. Thrilled to be working with him and I can’t wait to be on his set,” she said of the director, known for superhits such as “Singham”, “Chennai Express” and the “Golmaal” series.  –ians/sug/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRakul Preet – From being a Delhi girl to a Telugu ammayi
Next articleRaftaar suggests meme pages to use his photo!

Related Articles

News

Yami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently celebrated her 32nd birthday by expressing gratitude to her extended family for making it really special and memorable this...
Read more
News

Arjun, Malaika indulge in Insta banter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulged in some cheeky banter on social media. Arjun posted a picture on Instagram....
Read more
News

Yami Gautam seeks divine blessings on her birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday with divine blessings. The actress began her day by visiting...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps Dharamshala schedule of 'Bhoot Police' 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Jacqueline Fernandez wraps Dharamshala schedule of 'Bhoot Police' 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps Dharamshala schedule of 'Bhoot Police' 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps Dharamshala schedule of 'Bhoot Police' 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks