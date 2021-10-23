- Advertisement -

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her talent as a dancer, an actress and an entertainer. However, her humanitarian side is something that has not been spoken much about.

The actress has now pledged to change the lives of 40 girls through her foundation YOLO and United Sister’s Foundation.

Jacqueline’s YOLO in collaboration with United Sister’s Foundation has announced that beginning October 24, as many as 40 young girls will be helped in changing their lives as they will embark on their new journey in order to become dignified and independent.

Shedding light on the same, the actress took to Instagram and wrote: “I feel humbled to be a part of this organisation @usf_mumbai where they have pledged to change lives of many young girls or Shalinis as they say. Tomorrow on 24th of October at 10:00 am, they are starting with their new chapter by inducting 40 new Shalinis to embark on their journey of becoming dignified and independent women of today!”

“I am as excited as these young girls and so glad to extend my support and be a part of their lives. Join the induction event of these young girls along with me via Youtube Live LINK IN BIO. I am sure you don’t want to miss it!”, she added.

YOLO Foundation had donated masks and sanitizers to the Mumbai police during the initial phase of the pandemic. They also took it upon themselves to provide one lakh meals daily to people in need and to also feed strays.

In addition, the actress has also adopted a couple of villages and performed other selfless deeds.