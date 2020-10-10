Jagjit Singh’s 9th death anniversary: Film & music fraternity pay tribute

Advtg.

Members of the film and music fraternity paid tribute to ghazal legend Jagjit Singh on Saturday, on the occasion of his ninth death anniversary.

“This day 9 years back. Miss him,” filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted. Sinha had used Jagjit Singh’s hit song “Koi fariyad” in his 2001 film, “Tum Bin”.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Deepak Pandit have collaborated with singer Papon to release a ghazal in the memory of Jagjit Singh.

Advtg.

“A ghazal Jagjit Singh wanted to sing but couldn’t. ‘Mujhe kisi se pyar nahin’ out now. Listen to it and treat yourself with nostalgia,” Muntashir tweeted.

“Iktara” fame singer Kavita Seth wrote on Instagram: “Sunte hain k mil jaati hai har cheez dua se! Ek roz tumhe maang ke dekhenge khuda se! Remembering Jagjit ji! There can be no one like him.”

A recipient of Padma Bhushan in 2003, Jagjit Singh passed away on October 10, 2011. Apart from a minehouse of ghazals that redefined the genre in the modern Indian music scene, Singh left behind memorable hits in Bollywood that include “Hothon se chhoo lo tum” (“Prem Geet”), “Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho” (“Arth”), “Chitthi na koi sandes” (“Dushman”), “Koi fariyaad” (“Tum Bin”). –ians/sim/vnc