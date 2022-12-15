James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ leaves India’s biggest directors awestruck!

An exclusive preview of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was held recently in Mumbai, amidst much anticipation and excitement worldwide. The event witnessed some of the biggest names of B-town Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, directors Anand L Rai, R Balki, Nitesh and Ashwini Tiwari, Anubhav Sinha and many more.

The advance booking of the film is already breaking multiple records and the film has received tremendous acclamation, across the globe. Apart from celebrities, Top Directors of Bollywood came forward to express their views about the film. Speaking about the film director Nitesh Tiwari said, “I walked in with lot of expectations and my expectations were met. It was more than what I was expecting. It’s a visual treat, something that I never expected. It takes you to a world and you get immersed in that world, literally and I have come out mind blown.”

Director and writer Ashwini Iyer Tiwari said, “It was a visual treat, James Cameron is outstanding. It felt as if you are going through whole under water journey. The whole idea of Man Vs Nature and what it can do to you and there are some lines that are so beautiful, the relationship between the family, the father and the child, the mother and the child and Sea Vs Forest. There are so many things to be learnt from this film and amazing VFX as always, so yes, there’s a lot to learn from this film.”

Director Anand L Rai added, “When I was coming to watch this film, we were talking about James Cameron. It took me to a new world and experience. It’s not a film, it’s an experience where I really enjoyed the story telling, so much to learn and thank you James Cameron for making this brilliant experience.”

Director Kabir Khan said, “It’s a spectacular film, its more than just the visuals, the spectacles, it’s also how beautifully they have weaved the story. I think visuals can only take you that much and no further and it’s the story that carries you into the world that they have created, it is absolutely fabulous, I am spellbound.”

Director Om Raut expressed, “I think it’s a phenomenal experience, watching this film, especially in IMAX in 3D. 10 years ago he came up with the first film and 3D was redefined and this is the next best 3D film we’ve seen, it is just phenomenal, technically it is far superior than anything we have ever seen before at the same time emotionally, I think this film reaches a pinnacle, it’s the finest and I will not hesitate to say it’s the best film I have ever seen in my life. I hope you watch it in theatres and enjoy it, it’s the best that we could ever make.”

While the directors already have become fans of the Avatar franchise, the film is indeed the top choice for the audiences’ coming this Friday.

Avatar: The Way of Water’ will release on 16th Dec 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Only in cinemas