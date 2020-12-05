Bollywood News

Jane Seymour slams rules of MeToo

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Dec 5 (IANS) Actress Jane Seymour feels that the rules for MeToo have gone too far, as people are conscious and know what not to do.

“I think, like anything, people go in the opposite direction. People are very conscious now, especially in the media business. There are all these rules. It’s ridiculous,” Seymour said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She also reminisced about how she once quit acting for a year after being groped on her thigh in 1972 by a producer.

“I just realised that was even more stupid, because why would I quit something I loved because of one person?” she told The Sun newspaper.

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt

