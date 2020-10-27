Advtg.
Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor decodes her mood

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has decoded her mood on social media, quite literally in a colourful post.

Janhvi posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a bright yellow and white sweatshirt. She plays with her hair and flaunts blue liner.

“A migraine and some blue eyeliner is a mood,” she captioned the image, which has 120k likes on the photo sharing website.

Janhvi has joined Bollywood personalities like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Alaya F, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Kakkar and Shaan, for an online fundraiser campaign aimed at aiding the Covid affected.

The fundraiser campaign is aimed at donating one million masks to underprivileged sections of society and Covid-19 frontline workers across India. It is titled “Mission: 1 Million Masks”.

The actress will soon be seen in “RoohiAfza”, a horror comedy along with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta.

–IANS

dc/vnc

