Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor shares her face for 2020

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has used a picture to express how she is keeping it together in 2020.

The actress took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from a photoshoot. In one image, she is happily posing for the camera, while in second her expression changes to a blend of confusion and eagerness to get it over with.

“Trying to keep it together this year like,” she wrote as caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Janhvi went back in time for a day, to fantasise living in the fifties. The actress posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

She did mention she enjoyed it. “Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed,” Janhvi captioned the pictures, which currently has over 95K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actress, who was recently seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, will next be seen in films such as “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDiljit Dosanjh locks horns with Kangana Ranaut, gets celeb support
Next articlePrateek Kuhad: Being in one place has helped me become healthier

Related Articles

News

Varun Sharma misses the winters of Punjab

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma has been busy in Mumbai over the past years and he says he misses the winters of...
Read more
News

Bollywood explores horror comedy with a spot of humour

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Moving away from regular horror, Bollywood is lately warming up to the idea of serving scares with a spot of humour. The horror comedy...
Read more
News

Janhvi's days are incomplete without doing this

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor says the day she does not annoy her sister Khushi are days that are incomplete.Janhvi posted...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Korean K-Pop Stars BTS Jin RM Suga Jimin V J-Hope Jungkook

A unique birthday gift for K-Pop star BTS’ Jin

Glamsham Editorial - 0
South Korea’s parliament has reportedly passed a bill allowing chart-topping and Grammy-nominated K-pop artistes such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service until...
Janhvi Kapoor shares her face for 2020 1

FIH allocates quotas for 2022 and 2023 World Cups

Janhvi Kapoor shares her face for 2020 2

Discovery gets into OTT content creation in India

Janhvi Kapoor shares her face for 2020 3

India's top T20 performances vs Australia Down Under (Flashback)

Darius Marder's SOUND OF METAL Poster - Movie Review | Amazon Prime Video

Movie Review | SOUND OF METAL: A sonically profound experience

Zee5 Darbaan by Bipin Nadkarni Poster

‘Darbaan’ director Bipin Nadkarni on dealing with classicist culture in film

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020