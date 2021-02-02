ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor: Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like India

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday declared her love for the country in her latest social media post. She says she has travelled the world but it is India that makes her jump with joy.

Janhvi posted a gamut of pictures on Instagram that show her visiting a fort. The first few photos gave the actress posing for the camera while in the last picture she is seen jumping with joy.

“Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like,” she wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

She will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePant, Root nominated for ICC Player of the Month for Jan
Next articlePositions: Ariana Grande to drop 2020 album’s deluxe edition with new songs
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Janhvi Kapoor gets in some cricketing action

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday posted a video capturing her in cricketing action with the bat.
Read more
News

How Janhvi Kapoor reacted to idea of 'work from home'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor doesn't seem to like the concept of working from home very much, going by a...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela, Janhvi Kapoor channel their inner Shakira; Check out the video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela, Janhvi Kapoor channel their inner Shakira
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

Kunal Kemmu as 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021