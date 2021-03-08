ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor tried multiple look tests for ‘Roohi’

Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost in the upcoming film Roohi

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 8: Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost in the upcoming film Roohi, and she had to undergo “multiple look tests” to perfect her appearance for the role.

Director Hardik Mehta says she adapted to the role well. “We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character,” he says.

In fact, sources from the sets say that Janhvi tried out 10 different options before the final one was decided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will hit the screens on March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLarissa Bonesi on working with Abbas-Mustan in ‘Penthouse’
Next articleJasmin Bhasin: Collaborating with Aly Goni is special
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor’s b’day wish for her ‘dearest Jaanu’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to wish cousin sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, on the occasion of the latter's birthday
Read more
News

Rajkummar Rao shares his journey in Bollywood

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rajkummar Rao has time and again proved that he is one of the best actors in Hindi cinema
Read more
News

‘Nadiyon paar’ singer Rashmeet Kaur: Remakes if done beautifully, sound good

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Rashmeet Kaur is on cloud nine following the success of her song, Nadiyon paar, a recreation of the popular Shamur track 'Let the music play'
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021