Home Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi indulge in filter banter

By Glamsham Editorial

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor indulged in some social media banter. Janhvi took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of videos of Khushi and used fun filters for added impact.

In the first clip she used the filter “What am I the CEO of?” on Khushi, she then used the popular Sima Taparia filter on her. In the last video, Khushi put her feet on Janhvi’s cheek.

This is not the first time the sisters have indulged on social media frolic.

Advtg.

Janhvi once uploaded a video of herself annoying Khushi, who seemed to be in a bad mood. The actress had also posted a video of Khushi trying her banana toffee sauce.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”. –IANS/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMouni Roy on shooting a pandemic saga amid Covid outbreak
Next articleMaanayata Dutt posts about fighting and facing fears

Related Articles

News

Janhvi, sister Khushi indulge in some filter banter on social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor have indulged in some social media banter. Janhvi took to her...
Read more
News

'Gunjan Saxena' portrays armed forces in bad light: Woman Navy officer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Archana SharmaJaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) Sandhya Suri, among the first women officers to serve on a warship, has strongly condemned the wrong portrayal...
Read more
News

Team Kangana requests govt to take back KJo's Padma Shri

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday requested the government to take back the Padma Shri honour that has been conferred on...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi indulge in filter banter 1

How Bhumi plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar plans to watch her new film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar,...
Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi indulge in filter banter 2

Gulshan Devaiah: Depression is used as an expression

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi indulge in filter banter 2

Ellie Goulding: It takes a lot of work to be a...

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi indulge in filter banter 2

Short Film Review | Knock Knock Knock: Unusual, unsettling

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi indulge in filter banter 2

Sandalwood drugs case: Sanjjanaa remanded to judicial custody, Aindrita, Diganth interrogated

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi indulge in filter banter 2

Purab Kohli reveals why he signed conspiracy thriller ‘London Confidential’

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks