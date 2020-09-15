Home Bollywood News

Janhvi, sister Khushi indulge in some filter banter on social media

By Glamsham Editorial
Janhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor have indulged in some social media banter.

Janhvi took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of videos of Khushi and used some fun filters on her.

In the first clip she used the filter “What am I the CEO of?” on Khushi; she then used the popular Sima Taparia filter on her. In the last video, Khushi put her feet on Janhvi’s cheek.

This is not the first time the sisters have indulged on some social media fun.

Janhvi had once uploaded a video of herself annoying her sister Khushi, who seemed to be in a bad mood. The “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” actress had also posted a video of Khushi trying the actress’s banana toffee sauce.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”. –IANS/dc/arm

How Bhumi plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar plans to watch her new film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar,...
Gulshan Devaiah: Depression is used as an expression

Ellie Goulding: It takes a lot of work to be a...

Short Film Review | Knock Knock Knock: Unusual, unsettling

Sandalwood drugs case: Sanjjanaa remanded to judicial custody, Aindrita, Diganth interrogated

Purab Kohli reveals why he signed conspiracy thriller ‘London Confidential’

