Japanese Film Festival in India to go virtual

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The fourth edition of Japanese Film Festival in India will be hosted online amidst the pandemic, the Japan Foundation in the city announced on Wednesday.

The festival, which will take place next month, will bring films such as “One Night”, “Lady Maiko”, “Stolen Identity” and “Our 30-Minute Sessions”.

The film catalogue includes titles for varied ages and tastes across categories like animation, feature drama, romance, thriller, classic and documentary.

Advtg.

“We are thrilled to screen the 2020 edition of the festival on an absolutely new, exciting, and bigger scale. Keeping consumer safety utmost, the virtual platform will help us reach a wider audience base. Popularity of Japanese content has been distinctly growing in the Indian landscape which has been fueled by the recent increase in online content consumption,” said Kaoru Miyamoto, the Director-General of the Japan Foundation.

“We are bringing the best of Japanese films which have garnered critical praise along with audience love to offer an enriching experience to our Indian viewers. We are confident the festival will be successful and bigger with the online platform,” he added.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc