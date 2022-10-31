Jasmin Bhasin: Honeymoon is more about the person than destination

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Jasmin Bhasin shared her view on honeymoon and said that for most people, it is about the place they are travelling to, but for her, it is more about the accompanying person. She is seen in the film ‘Honeymoon’ opposite Gippy Grewal.

The 32-year-old actress is quite famous for her role in ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. She was initially seen in South movies including Tamil film ‘Vaanam’, Telugu films ‘Veta’ and others. Jasmin often makes headlines for her relationship with Aly Goni post their stint in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

While talking about the film and what ‘Honeymoon’ is means to her, she said: “People always talk about a fancy destination or a long blissful holiday when it comes to the term ‘Honeymoon’. Personally for me, when it comes to a honeymoon it’s not the destination but the person you’re with that matters.”

Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, ‘Honeymoon’ is about a young couple that decides to go for a honeymoon but the story takes a hilarious and interesting turn when their family joins them as they are unaware of its literal meaning.

