Jason Derulo feels happy to share his wealth

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Singer Jason Derulo says sharing his wealth with other people gives him happiness.

So, when his song “Savage love” topped music charts, he celebrated by spending more than $100,000 on drinks at a Los Angeles nightspot last month, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“In life there are certain things that you do, that either make you happy or that make other people around you happy. And I think happiness is a very important part of life. I don’t have a million cars, and there’s a bunch of cars on my driveway that I don’t drive, but if I could create happiness for myself and people around me, I think that’s really important,” he said during a radio show.

“I was celebrating a number one song right, and I was at a restaurant and it’s Covid time. It’s a very expensive restaurant. If I can take a second and dig deep in my pocket and have a night for the entire restaurant, I think that’s a beautiful thing,” he added.

However, he admitted he probably paid the bill for some guests who “didn’t really care” about his success.

He said: “It was just a night that we could all share and celebrate together, I mean I probably paid for some people that didn’t really care at all!”

As for the lockdown, it gave him more chance to sleep.

“Spending so much time at home has allowed me to be grounded and have a sense of my own space which I didn’t have for a lot of years, doing so much travelling it’s just hard to get your bearings anywhere…Nobody told me that this is what it’s like to be in the crib, waking up in your own bed I’m like yo, this is crazy! I also have more time to sleep, I’m sleeping more so I feel like I’m sharper. It’s a different me. It’s been really refreshing,” said Derulo.

–IANS

nn/vnc

