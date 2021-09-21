Jungle Cruise pays homage Disney World’s ride

- Advertisement -

The iconic Jungle Cruise rides in Disney World’s present across the globe are famous and unique for they let visitors travel and live the ultimate fantasy aka the dream park on water with thrilling and adventurous games, riddles and puns.

Introduced by Walt Disney himself, these evergreen rides are a once in a lifestyle experience. Travelling on a boat on the backwaters ignited a magic which makes it closer to people’s hearts. Trying to keep the same essence of this cruise, Disney is coming up with a Jungle Cruise movie that is all set to delight Indian audiences in theatres this September 24.

Talking about the movie and how it incorporates the traditional idea behind the sea sail, producer Beau Flynn said, “From the beginning it was really important to us to incorporate as much of the Jungle Cruise and Disneyland mythology into this story. First and foremost are the puns. They are a critical part of the attraction and thanks to Disney’s Imagineers, there were thousands of puns, jokes and facts that we cherry-picked our way through.”

He added, “We’ve curated a wonderful mix of puns and jokes throughout the movie. I think that the fans of the ride will particularly appreciate it, but everyone loves a good pun!”

Explaining the key elements in the movie and what one should expect to see, director Jaume Collet-Serra said, “The big star of the actual Jungle Cruise ride is the backside of water. So we knew that we couldn’t make a movie or a jungle cruise without that being featured. Throughout the movie, we have little nuggets and Easter eggs that are from the ride. There are a lot of piranhas, which are highly featured in the ride, and fake snakes. Then there are the little things like having the gun and a holster near the wheel of the boat. That’s something that is in every boat in the Jungle Cruise ride. We’ve kept things like that.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The Disney Studios film is set to release on 24th September, 2021 in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.