Advtg.
Bollywood News

Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, for her allegations against him in regards to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, during a television interaction.

The complaint filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Andheri stated that Kangana, during an interview to an English news channel, said Bollywood was run by mafia. She named Akhtar as one of the celebrities who were a part of the mafia.

Akhtar alleged that the video of the interview was watched by millions on YouTube alone, thereby damaging his reputation, according to a report in livelaw.in.

Advtg.

The complaint is scheduled to be heard on December 3.

—IANS

vnc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePollard's 41 takes Mumbai to 149/8 wkts vs SRH
Next articleSRH storm into playoffs with 10-wkt win over MI

Related Articles

News

Mumbai Police issues fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear for investigations...
Read more
News

Kangana says she misses horseback riding in Mumbai

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says the one thing she misses the most about Mumbai is horseback riding every other morning.Kangana...
Read more
News

Ankita Lokhande to boyfrind: Sorry because of me you have to face criticism

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande on Monday took to Instagram and penned a mushy post for her beau Vicky Jain. Apart from...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

IPL: SRH face RCB in Eliminator, MI play DC in Qualifier...

IANS - 0
Sharjah, Nov 3 (IANS) SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday helped them set up a match against Royal...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

SRH storm into playoffs with 10-wkt win over MI

Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut 1

Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut 2

Pollard's 41 takes Mumbai to 149/8 wkts vs SRH

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Speedster Holder has added edge to SRH bowling in 'death' overs

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ganguly's complete knowledge of Rohit's injury questioned

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks