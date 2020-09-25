Home Bollywood News

Javed Akhtar takes jibe at news channels highlighting Karan Johar party video

By Glamsham Editorial
Veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar today took a jibe at news television channels that have been highlighting a house party organised by Karan Johar last year. A video of the party has gone viral on social media.

Akhtar tweeted from his verified account, noting how television channels were more concerned about Johar’s house party of last year instead of talking about the controversial farm Bills passed recently by Parliament.

“If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party, life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party! It seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels,” Akhtar tweeted.

Celebrities spotted at the party, as spotted in the video, include Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor, besides filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji.

It is being speculated that the celebrities seen in the old house party video were high on drugs. The video, which surfaced for the first time last year, has resurfaced on news channels after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started summoning Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone and her ex-manager Karishma Prakash for questioning for alleged drug links.

Others who have been on the NCB radar are actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. –ians/abh/vnc

