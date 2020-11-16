Javed Jaffrey opens up on his new show 'Escaype Live'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Javed Jaffrey says his upcoming web show, Escaype Live, trains the spotlight on the current technological climate by reflecting how it is impacting the lives of many.

“‘Escaype Live’ conceptually is truly a very gripping and relevant idea. In the current technological climate, a story that deep dives into the minds of young Indians to reflect the impact it has on their lives, is very pertinent,” Javed said.

The actor has joined actors Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi, Waluscha De Sousa, Platbita Borthakur, and Swastika Mukherjee.

Advtg.

“Working with all these versatile and committed talents across the board has been truly incredible and insightful. My character is really interesting as he is layered and not simply black or white. It has tremendous potential and the process of discovering it as we go along has been great,” Javed said, adding: “Siddharth Kumar Tewary is so clear about what he wants from a scene and he leaves nothing to chance except the spontaneity in an actor’s performance. I’m having a great time on set and I’m also working carefree because I know the team is taking all the necessary safety precautions and sanitation measures to keep everyone healthy during this time.”

The show by Siddharth Kumar Tewary follows five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media becomes a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives. Apart from producing, Tewary is also the show creator and co-director.

The show is currently in production. The shoot will happen across multiple locations in India.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc