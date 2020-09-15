Home Bollywood News

Jaya Bachchan raises issue against people defaming the film industry

By Glamsham Editorial
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan

Amid the raging controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent blame game that has been going on for the past three months, Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday raised the issue of continuous effort to defame the film industry in the Rajya Sabha.

Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry.

“Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is ‘gutter’,” she said, without naming the individuals but added they should not defame the industry.

Advtg.

“It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people,” she said. Their is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful, she added.

She said that film Industry employs many people in different areas and some are highest individual tax payers.

The veteran actor, who is married to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is also upset over comments on social media and the media.

Advtg.

The recent barbs between the film fraternity has sharpened since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s continued vitriolic verbal attacks on her colleagues in the industry. –IANS/miz/in

Advtg.
Previous article‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone: I don’t mind being ugly on screen
Next articleSamira Koppikar: Patriarchy does exist, creativity is beyond gender

Related Articles

News

Nitesh Rane: Will spill ‘secrets’ to CBI if Rohan does not come forward

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has made shocking claims about the mysterious deaths of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager...
Read more
News

Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan can unravel mystery

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In a sensational twist to the mysterious suicide of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MLA...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made shocking claims, saying all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks