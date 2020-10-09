Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Jazbaa turns 5: Chandan Roy Sanyal on working in the Irrfan-Aishwarya starrer

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The Irrfan Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jazbaa released five years ago on this day, and actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who was part of the cast, shared a few find memories of working in the film.

“I will always cherish the experience of working with Shabana Azmi ma’am and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The latter plays the lawyer who defends me in the movie. As if essaying Niyaaz Shaikh, a drug dealer and a convicted felon, wasn’t a challenge enough, I had some great actors to share the screen with and they kept me on my toes,” said Chandan, about the film that also featured Shabana Azmi and Atul Kulkarni.

“Although I never had any scenes with Irrfan Khan, I remember meeting him and he was always very warm. He said that he liked my work in ‘D Day’ and he encouraged me to keep at it and he was so confident that I would find my feet in Indian cinema,” he added.

Advtg.

“Jazbaa”, directed by Sanjay Gupta, revolves around Anuradha, a lawyer and a single mother, whose daughter Sanaya is kidnapped, and the kidnapper blackmails her to defend a rapist, Niyaaz Shaikh. The late Irrfan is seen as a cop in the film.

According to the actor, working in the film was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn and relish the experience of being among the best in the business”.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article'Kundali Bhagya' stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya choreograph dance for show
Next articleJensen Ackles, wife Danneel start new production company

Related Articles

News

Sneha Ullal: Comparisons with Aishwarya Rai didn’t bother me

Glamsham Editorial - 0
When Sneha Ullal made her Bollywood debut in 2005, she made instant headlines. Not just because she was cast opposite superstar Salman...
Read more
Dialogues

10 years of Robot: Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai starrer Robot dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 10 years of Robot, we have a list of Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai starrer Robot dialogues below:
Read more
News

Abhishek Bachchan: Keep your mask on guys

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has requested all to take safety precautions amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. Taking to Instagram, he...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks