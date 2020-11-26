Advtg.
Jennifer Lopez redefines oomph at 51, bares it all for next single

By Glamsham Editorial
Jennifer Lopez redefines oomph at 51, bares it all for next single
Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is slaying fans with oomph at 51. She has posed completely nude for the cover of her upcoming single, In the morning.

J.Lo shared the cover art of the single on Instagram that shows her naked. She bends over to strike a pose, with a hand on her knee. The singer only wears the engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez.

“Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday,” she captioned the picture.

The intention of the cover might be to promote her music, but what caught attention of fans was her impressive muscular physique.

The comments section is flooded with fire emojis as well as people calling J.Lo a “goddess” and “queen”.

“ARE U KIDDING ME?” one commenter wrote. “GIRL UR BODY IS EVERYTHING.”

Another added, “ummm can I be her when I grow up.”

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who has worked with Lopez, seemed particularly impressed. “If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will. WOW!!!!!” she wrote.

–IANS

sug/vnc

