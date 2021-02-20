Jhataleka Malhotra: Never imagined I'd get to meet Bhansali in debut film

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Miss India 2017 Jhataleka Malhotra makes her Bollywood debut opposite Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed romantic drama, Tuesdays And Fridays. She recalls how Bhansali put her at ease during an outdoor shoot in London.

“We were shooting in the UK and he came on set one day. Since I was aware that he would be coming, I had been conscious about how I would be performing on camera and what he would say. I remember while shooting a dance sequence I missed the step. I think my nervousness was visible and he understood. He came up to me and said, ‘you are doing just fine, do not feel nervous, it is ok’. Sanjay sir spoke to me for two minutes and that whole cloud went away!” Jhatalekha told IANS.

She is thrilled to make her debut in a film produced by Bhansali. “I never imagined that I would get a chance to meet an icon like Sanjay Leela Bhansali in my debut film. Like every movie watcher, I have grown up watching and admiring his work. The first time I met him, I was nervous and to an extent intimidated, because in my mind I was overthinking how the meeting would go. He has an aura. Eventually, I realised he is a nice man, and has an eye for details. Even a small instruction can actually make a difference,” she added.

Tuesdays And Fridays is a love story of two people who decide to date twice a week. The film is directed by Taranveer Singh and also features Niki Walia, Zoa Morani, Anuradha Patel and Parmeet Sethi.

