'Jhoome' celebrates idea of diehard old-school romance: Kashmiri singer Rahi Sayed

By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) As his music video ‘Jhoome’ that also features actress Kanika Mann released recently, Kashmir-based singer-songwriter Rahi Sayeed says that the lyrics of the song are a reflection of his belief in old-school love and romance.

Asked about how the song happened and Rahi told IANS : “When I write a song, somewhere it becomes the reflection of my mind and my beliefs. Looking at the current trend of love-romance and breakup songs I realised that lyrically all these songs are talking about what’s happening in their equation. But my song Jhoome talks about old-school love and romance; in which the lovers surrender themselves in love and decide to stay together, forever. There is a sense of spirituality, that is the love I believe in, that is my love song!”

The song ‘Jhoome’ is written, composed and sung by Rahi while the video is directed by Danish Renzu and shot in Kashmir. The song is released by Big Bang music on its YouTube channel.

According to Rahi, the collaboration with actress Kanika Mann was quite organic as her vibe was apt to set the mood of the song, which was quite pure and innocent love between a boy and a girl.

So far, being an indie artist, Rahi has come up with songs like – ‘Tu Le Jaa Mujhe’, ‘Sarmast’, ‘Maahi’.

Since the artist always appears in all his music videos, asked about his interest in acting in future Rahi replied, “No, I have no plan in acting but for indie artists like us, appearing on the music video is the best way to create our visibility with the song we are creating. These days, everyone wants to know who is the face behind the song. That is why I only appear on videos.”

Born and brought up in Kashmir, Rahi always had an interest in taking up music professionally and according to him, Mumbai is the city that has given him the love and recognition of his talent.

“From the time I came to Mumbai, I felt too connected with the city, people here, the work culture…my fans, my team with whom I am regularly collaborating…the vibe of the city. I love them all. I could easily say now, that Mumbai is my second home, after Kashmir,” Rahi signed off.

(Arundhuti Banerjee can be contacted at arundhuti.b@ians.in)

–IANS

aru/kr