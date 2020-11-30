Bollywood News

Jisshu Sengupta on why he said yes to 'Durgamati'

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Actor Jisshu Sengupta is gearing up for the release of the upcoming horror drama, Durgamati, and he says it was the story and the character that prompted him to take up the role.

The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the title role, and is directed by G. Ashok. It is a remake of Ashok’s 2018 Telugu release, Bhaagamathie.

“To begin with, the story and my character,” revealed Jisshu while speaking to IANS, on reason why he agreed to do the film. “It is very powerful and it is kind of angry and level-headed at the same time, and there is a slight of revenge when we speak of the character. These are the things which really made me say yes to the character,” he added.

Bhumi plays an IAS officer in the film, and this is the first time Jisshu is paired opposite her.

The film is slated to release on December 11 December on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

dc/vnc

