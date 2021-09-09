JLaw expecting 1st baby with husband Maroney

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Oscar winning-actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband and art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

The actress’ representative confirmed the happy news to people.com.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in June 2018 and the couple got engaged the following February.

The couple tied the knot in October 2019, in Rhode Island.

Maroney and the ‘Hunger Games’ star held a wedding reception for 150 guests, including celebrity friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone among many others.

The ceremony took place at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport estate, a mansion in Newport that was designed in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt.

–IANS

dc/in