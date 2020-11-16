Advtg.
Bollywood News

Jodie Comer defends her boyfriend

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Jodie Comer has opened up about the claim that her boyfriend backed Donald Trump, saying that she knows the reality and that is enough for her.

In an interview with Porter Magazine, the actress opened up about the false information that came out concerning James Burke, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She has been spotted with Burke numerous times this year.

Some of her fans got upset when screenshots from his alleged Instagram account appeared to show he followed Trump. Comer did not confirm or deny in the interview.

“All this false information came out about him, and people just ridiculed him and me, and my family. People took these tweets as truth. That was the biggest time my life has been kind of blown up and publicised in that way,” she said.

“A lot of people read things and they go, ‘Wow, she’s that, she’s this type of person’. And I’m like, ‘OK, I can spend my life and my energy trying to convince people otherwise, or I can go, I know who I am, I know my truth and that’s good enough for me’,” she added.

In July, fans discovered his alleged political connections.

The actress also asserted that she is keen to keep her love life private.

She said: “It’s important for my family and having a boyfriend who isn’t in the public eye; it can be very strange and surreal. I’m very cautious of what I bring into my family’s life, it’s a safety thing.”

–IANS

sug/vnc

