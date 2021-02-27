ADVERTISEMENT
Jogira Sara Ra Ra! a special film for Nawazuddin, Kushan Nandy post lockdown

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Kushan Nandy says his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is special for lead actor Nawazuddin and him.

“Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is a very special film for Nawaz and me, because the Covid lockdown had seemed endless. I am so glad that we are finally going to be on a set and begin shooting,” said Nandy added.

“This is a quirky romantic comedy about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. We began our start-to-finish schedule with all of them and go on right until the middle of April,” he added, about the film co-starring Neha Sharma.

“It’s exciting to work with Nawaz once again and create something diametrically opposite of what we did last time,” said the director, referring to their 2017 action drama Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

The film also features Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty, and will be shot in Barabanki town near Lucknow. This will be followed by schedules in Lucknow, Rahimabad and Benaras. Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Previous article'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi completes 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' shoot
